Oregon State has offered eight quarterbacks so far in the class of 2021, with one of the latest offers going out to Rivals250 quarterback Ty Thompson.

Thompson has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the class and is ranked 4th overall in Arizona. His offer sheet is one of the more impressive ones you will see as schools across the country such as LSU, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon State and many others have all jumped in.

Thompson is seeing his dreams turn into a reality and feels great about what the future holds.

“I am super happy and comfortable with the spot I am in right now,” Thompson said. “It is a dream come true to be recruited by top schools. It’s a blessing and there is nothing I have wanted more in my life.”

