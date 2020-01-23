PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith announced Thursday the addition of wide receivers Tre’Shaun Harrison and Trey Lowe and offensive lineman Joe Quillin to the Beaver roster.

Harrison and Lowe join the program after two seasons at Florida State and Washington, respectively, following four-star high school careers. Quillin arrives at Oregon State from the Air Force Academy.

Harrison spent the past two seasons at Florida State and will join the Oregon State program as a junior. The native of Seattle played in 24 games for the Seminoles, catching 37 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns. He went to Florida State from Garfield High School and was the No. 2 prospect in the state of Washington. He was tabbed as the No. 4 “athlete” in the nation by 247Sports; Rivals had him 10th and ESPN 14th.

Lowe, a native of Portland, played in two games as a true freshman with Washington in 2018. He redshirted that season and did not play in 2019. He was the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year recipient for the state of Oregon after totaling 2,316 all-purpose yards at Jesuit High School. As a senior, he ran for more than 1,700 yards and scored 35 touchdowns. He was named 6A All-State as both a junior and a senior.

Quillin did not play in his lone season with Air Force. He also starred at Portland’s Jesuit High School where he was a 2018 6A All-State selection on the offensive line in addition to being named second-team on the defensive line. Quillin was chosen as an all-league selection on the offensive line as both a junior and senior and helped Jesuit to three league championships.

