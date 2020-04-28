PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: 2021 DB Jalon Williams talks Oregon State | Report: Ethan Thompson enters draft pool

The Oregon State men's basketball team continues its pursuit of talent via the JUCO ranks as Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers is reporting that Wayne Tinkle and Co. will be giving 2021 JC PG El Ellis (FL) an on-campus virtual tour.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound point guard was teammates with OSU signee Tariq Silver this past season at Tallahassee C.C. and you have to figure that'll help the Beavers' chances as they look to generate mutual interest.

The competition for Ellis will be fierce as a bevy of schools are after him as he has 14 total offers highlighted by Arizona State, Wichita State, UConn, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Iowa State, Depaul.

He's coming off a freshman season at Tallahassee C.C. that saw him average 14 points, four rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Stick with BeaversEdge.com for continuing coverage...