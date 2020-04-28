Grand Prairie (TX) defensive back Jalon Williams has seen benefit in the dead period. With more time to evaluate film, many schools have been able to take notice of Williams, and it has resulted in his offer sheet growing from 0 to 15+ in under three months.

Oregon State was the latest to offer, joining schools like Missouri, Kansas, Boston College, Vanderbilt and more.

“I am grateful that I’m getting these offers and opportunities to play football at different schools,” said Williams. “I have always felt that I was a good player but have never got the looks that I’ve wanted. Now that I’m getting those looks, people are able to see the player I am.”

