For the second time in as many seasons, Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson is testing the NBA Draft waters as he's entered the 2020 pool as an early enterant per the Oregonian's Nick Daschel.

While the news has been made public via Daschel, Oregon State University didn't confirm Thompson's departure when asked for comment following the story being posted.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard is coming off a junior season that saw him average 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. By way of being an early entrant and not hiring an agent (just as he did last season), he still has the option of returning to school.

