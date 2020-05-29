BeaversEdge - Recapping 'The Bennys' Awards

Recapping 'The Bennys' Awards
Near the end of every athletic season, the Oregon State University Athletic Department hosts 'The Benny Awards' which highlights the best individual and team moments from the athletic year.
This year, the awards were given in a fully-digital format in the wake of COVID-19, and BeaversEdge.com has the rundown awards.
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
RELATED: Catching up with 2020 WBB Signee Sasha Goforth | 2021 OL Thomas Cole expresses high OSU interest
Football
The Bennys continue with @BeaverFootball, which chose Jake Luton as Most Inspirational Player.— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 25, 2020
Luton persevered through multiple injuries to win the 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, and was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/TQGDEpsLNI
A field rush on senior night highlighted the @BeaverFootball year. The 35-34 win will be remembered for Luton's 4 TD game, as well as the defense's late heroics. The D came up with a goal-line fumble recovery, and a two-point stop to secure the win, and the Moment of the Year. pic.twitter.com/jP2hxUApUa— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 25, 2020
Women's Basketball
Mikayla Pivec was selected as the team's Most Valuable Player. The All-American was All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 All-Defense, while also dominating the fan vote as a Senior CLASS Award finalist. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/kYWVBqvkOK— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 28, 2020
Mik also hit the unforgettable game-winning shot with 0.4 seconds on the clock against No. 19 Arizona State for @BeaverWBB's Moment of the Year. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/VCMDarD2ba— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 28, 2020
Men's Basketball
No surprise as Tres Tinkle was tabbed the @BeaverMBB's Most Valuable Player. @tres_tinkle3 finished his career as Oregon State's all-time leading scorer, with a list of achievements far too long for a tweet. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/qmaNtLuzwY— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 27, 2020
And finally, the Beavs' win over Oregon in Gill Coliseum was voted the Best Moment.— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 27, 2020
Four Beavs scored in double figures led by Ethan Thompson's 15 points, as Oregon State earned its third consecutive win over the Ducks. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/PVbbXZwnPC
Softball
Mariah Mazon earned Most Valuable Player honors for @BeaverSoftball. The All-American threw two no-hitters and was tied for third in the NCAA in shutouts. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/oPGO0u8uk6— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 28, 2020
Mazon's two no-hitters were tabbed as the Moments of the Year by the @BeaverSoftball team. She had nine strikeouts to no-hit UNLV in her first start of the year, and no-hit Houston eight days later with six Ks. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/cJOlU9qjNy— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 28, 2020
Gymnastics
The team chose @madidagen as its Most Valuable Gymnast. She hit 27 of 30 routines this season, and won four event titles. Dagen was also honored as a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention selection. #TheBennys #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/k8sbgTEn1f— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 27, 2020
Best Moment: when @LacyDagen and @LoweryIsis notched career-high scores of 9.975 on the balance beam and floor exercise, respectively, in a win over Stanford! The team earned its highest score (196.825) of the season. #TheBennys #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/zsWNCS8ini— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 27, 2020
Volleyball
The Bennys continue as we look back on @BeaverVBall's season. The team selected Haylie Bennett as its Most Inspirational Player. A Beaver legacy, Bennett was a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention selection. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/EFJfMQn9j8— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 25, 2020
The Moment of the Year for @BeaverVBall was a dramatic, five-set Civil War victory that opened league play. The Beavs got "mauled" according to @FlyinVBCoach, 25-9, in the first set. OSU showed incredible grit, rallying to beat the Ducks. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/mLrrQLq6b5— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 25, 2020
Wrestling
Devan Turner earned the Pac-12 title at 133 pounds, securing a bid to the 2020 NCAA Championships, and his team’s award for Most Valuable award. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/EVKcHf5sdf— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 26, 2020
.@BeaverWrestling tabbed its upset at No. 22 Michigan as the Moment of the Year. OSU won six of its 10 matches to take the win. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/8FqkOhNMGy— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 26, 2020
Men's Soccer
Sofiane Djeffal has been tabbed Most Valuable Player for @BeaverMSoccer. He tallied six goals and three assists, while starting every match. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/k08snjp1F4— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 26, 2020
The team made history, defeating UCLA in Los Angeles for the first time, 3-2. Newly-minted SAAC President Joel Walker scored the game-winning goal and had two assists in @BeaverMSoccer's Moment of the Year. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/xt4EAMK7XU— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 26, 2020
Women's Soccer
Our first Bennys team celebration is @BeaverWSoccer, which had an incredible nine-win turnaround under first-year coach @MattKagan1. The team has honored Bridgette Skiba and Lindsay Lamont with its 2020 Most Inspirational award. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/hOkV7y0SkE— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 25, 2020
There may be things as good, but there's nothing better than a #CivilWar win. @BeaverWSoccer chose its season finale, 1-0 win over the Ducks as the Moment of the Year. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/K75MKuuIhe— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 25, 2020
Men's Golf
The @BeaverMGolf team chose two Most Valuable Players, Carson Barry and Spencer Tibbits. Barry led the team with a scoring average of 71.22, while Tibbits had four top-10 finishes. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/uz1GluGBSA— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 28, 2020
The team chose its win at Bandon Dunes as the Moment of the Year. The Beavs defeated UCLA, UW and Oregon en route to victory. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/r6bByQ7dzx— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 28, 2020
Men's Rowing
The men's rowing team chose Ben Garrison as its Most Valuable Rower (coxswain!). #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/aA51uUMwfK— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 28, 2020
The @BeaverMRowing team picked its seniors winning the class day races as its Moment of the Year, in a season that saw only fall competition. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/a6th5f8OYo— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 28, 2020
Cross Country
The team picked Lexi Reed as its Most Valuable Player. She was the squad's top finisher at Pac-12 Championships and finished 28th at the NCAA West Regional. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/v2mkcxrSxA— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 26, 2020
The @BeaverTFXC / Cross Country team's favorite moment came in its season-opener, when the group registered a perfect score, winning the Viking Rust Buster in Portland. #GoBeavs #TheBennys pic.twitter.com/Tby5o6pteV— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) May 26, 2020
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.