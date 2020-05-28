BeaversEdge - Catching Up With Oregon State Signee Sasha Goforth

Q: How's it been wrapping up your senior year in a digital format and when do you expect to be in Corvallis?

Sasha Goforth: "Obviously it was very weird and unexpected, but honestly, I'm not that much of a social person and I've kind of been ready for the next step for a while. Having our championship game canceled was really frustrating, but the online school work hasn't been too difficult. I was originally supposed to be there on June 21st, but we're unsure of when we're actually going to be able to get there. I've been asking often, but our coach just doesn't know."

Q: How have you been staying in touch with those at OSU?

SG: "We have two zoom calls a week right now. We get the whole team on there and really get a chance to connect by playing some games and talking about what our schedules are going to be like and stuff like that. It's been good."

Q: How have you been staying basketball ready? Have you had access to a court/facilities?

SG: "I actually just got to go back to the gym and workout this past week. I'm going to start going to an actual gym every day, but we've had a small workout room at our house that I've been using for weights and stuff like that. I also have an outdoor basketball hoop where my dad and I have been able to go out to shoot and work on ball-handling. It wasn't as good as a gym, but I was still making sure to get my shots up and it doesn't really affect ball-handling, so I've been working on that a lot."

Q: How excited are you to get to Corvallis and join this program?