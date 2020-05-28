BeaversEdge - 2021 OL Thomas Cole Expresses High Interest In Oregon State

San Luis Obispo (CA) offensive tackle Thomas Cole has become one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the class of 2021. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound tackle has amassed over 20 offers from the likes of Oregon State, Michigan, Baylor, Kansas State, UCLA and many more.

With COVID-19 interfering with his recruiting process, Cole is trying to keep an open mind despite not being able to take his visits. Still, many schools are in touch on a daily basis, so Cole is doing everything he can to learn about his options.

“It’s an interesting process in itself, and especially with the COVID situation,” said Cole. “I’ve been pretty optimistic up until the dead periods were extended because that shut down the opportunity to get to the campus and go see some of the coaches and places in person.”'

One of the schools on him the hardest has been Oregon State.

“Me and Oregon State are really consistent,” Cole told BeaversEdge. “Coach Wozniak is my area recruiter but I talk to Coach M and Coach Smith probably once a week as well.”

