RECAP: Oregon State Defeats Arizona State 24-10

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: How Oregon State Can Win The Pac-12 North | Highlights + Social Media Reaction

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State football team earned its seventh win of the season Saturday evening, as the Beavers took down Arizona State 24-10 at Reser Stadium.

The victory caps off an undefeated home campaign for OSU, as the Beavers went a perfect 6-0 at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State rushed for 235 yards in the contest, led by B.J. Baylor with 150 yards on the ground. Jack Colletto ran for 57 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown. Chance Nolan completed eight of his 12 passes and accounted for a pair of touchdowns – one on the ground and one through the air.

Six different Beavers came up with a catch in the game, led by Trevon Bradford and Zeriah Beason with three apiece.

Kyrei Fisher led Oregon State with nine tackles, followed by Jaydon Grant, Keonte Schad and Akili Arnold with six tackles apiece. Alex Austin came up with an interception in the first quarter.

Everett Hayes put the Beavers on the board first, punching through a 52-yard field goal after the defenses had dominated the first several possessions. Tre'Shaun Harrison scored a 10-yard touchdown in the second quarter to extend the Oregon State advantage to 10.

Nolan tacked on another Oregon State touchdown two minutes before the intermission to send the Beavers to the break up 17-0. It marked the third time this season OSU has shut out an opponent in the first half.

The Sun Devils got on the board nine minutes into the second half. The Oregon State defense locked down Arizona State for the remainder of the third quarter, but ASU converted on a Beaver turnover to find the endzone just over a minute into the closing frame.

Colletto busted off a 47-yard touchdown run to put the Beavers back ahead by two scores. The Oregon State defense locked down the Sun Devils from there, as OSU took the win by 14.

The Beavers will wrap up the regular season next Saturday in Eugene when they take on Oregon in The Rivalry Series is sponsored by Safeway-Albertsons, Spirit Mountain Casino, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

OSU Athletics