Q: How has losing spring practices affected your mindset heading into the season?

Jim Michalczik: "There's good and bad. On the good side, we've been in more communication than ever with how many zoom meetings we have. We're able to dive into more of the scheme and teach the technique. The negative thing is that we aren't doing it. It's great to be able to learn all the techniques, but not being able to do it on the field hurts. There's a lot of reps that our younger guys could have really used."

Q: Which players on the O-Line have stood out to you?

JM: "They've all been really good staying locked into what we're teaching them. Everyone is really doing a great job with staying on top of what we're asking them to do in meetings and they've been staying on top of their schoolwork. We have a good maturity level amongst the guys, but it's easier to lose some focus. We've tried to keep guys engaged with quizzes and interactive features on the zoom just to keep everyone connected. As far as spring ball went, we were able to see just enough to see where we were at, but it wasn't enough time to get a clear picture of where we're going to be at come August. As far as who jumps out, I don't have a great feel for that. In terms of someone who did impress me in the few days of practice we had, it was Jake Levengood. More than ever, this is going to be determined by fall camp."

Q: Can you speak to Clay (Cordasco) and Blake (Brandel) landing with their respective NFL teams?

JM: "Those guys have earned everything. Clay spent a ton of time with myself and graduate-assistant Ryan Payne just trying to get his craft honed in and his work ethic and dedication were impressive. He worked his butt off and really was able to add the mental toughness aspect to his frame and build which were already next-level. You want to get your foot in the door and get your shot and that's what both guys are in a great position to do. Blake and Clay have a tremendous future and I'm kinda sad I won't be able to coach them up anymore."

Mike Remmers (AP) (AP)

Q: Who has joined your zoom calls as far as guest speakers go?

JM: "We've had Mike Remmers & Andy Levitre, and having those two guys have been great because they're different stories. With Andy being a second-round pick and lasting in the NFL for a long time and Mike coming to OSU as a walk-on, there's a lot of variance in the stories. The real cool thing is that both those guys have a real passion for Oregon State. During the meeting, Remmers was showing off his OSU jersey collection and you can see just how special Corvallis is to him. Oregon State is a special place and there's a bond that exists that is bigger than you can imagine. I tell our young guys all the time that the fraternity you have playing offensive line at OSU is really special. It's great to have those guys coming back and giving back."

Q: Do you worry about your guys not staying in shape?