Since taking over the reins of the Oregon State football program, head coach Jonathan Smith has placed a high value on keeping in-state talent in-state and leaving no stone unturned.

Hidden Valley HS (OR) QB Sam Vidlak was the most recent recipient of that due diligence as the Beavers extended a full scholarship offer to the Grants Pass, Ore. native.

"I received the offer on Monday night from coach Smith, coach (Brian) Lindgren, and coach (Jake) Cookus," Vidlak said. "It's really cool to get offered from an in-state school like OSU and I'm very honored and super thankful. It's surreal to receive an offer from the Beavers."

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Vidlak is coming off a junior season that saw him lead Hidden Valley to the 3A State Championship as he threw for 3,404 yards and 44 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Additionally, he completed 75 percent of his throws and averaged 16.4 yards per attempt.

While Vidlak is a current Montana commit, the Oregon State offer certainly changes his thinking and mindset moving forward as he plans to take a step back and evaluate his options.

"I'm taking time to pray and think about it with my family," Vidlak said. "That's all I have to say on that at this point."

With Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren clearly seeing the upside in Vidlak's ability on the field, he's going to be an interesting player to keep an eye on. OSU is his first power five offer and that resonates with recruits quite a bit.

"I think I'd fit in with OSU really well because I'm an ultra-competitive guy," Vidlak said. "As a quarterback, I like to prepare and control things I can control. On the field, I want to be a great leader who makes great decisions and gets the most out of his teammates. Those are the things I pride myself most on. Coach Smith and coach Lindgren have a great offense and they're doing a lot of great things at OSU. I'd do well in that offense."

