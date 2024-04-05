With the No. 5 Oregon State baseball team (21-2, 5-1 Pac-12) returning to Goss Stadium for a three-game series with Arizona State BeaversEdge previews the matchup!

Friday 5:35 p.m. RHP Aiden May (1-0, 2.76) vs. LHP Bradyn Barnes or RHP Matt Tieding

Oregon State has won the last four series at home versus the Sun Devils dating back to 2016. The Beavers have taken seven of the last eight.

- OSU is 17-7 at home versus ASU since 2009.

- The Beavers equaled their season high with 17 hits in Tuesday's win versus Gonzaga, which included seven for extra bases. OSU recorded two triples in the same game for the first time this season.

- OSU has a Pac-12-best 126 extra-base hits this season, nine more than Arizona State's 117. Individually, Travis Bazzana leads the league with 25 extra-base hit.

- Aiden May, Friday's probable starter, is making his third career appearance at Goss Stadium. He has scattered nine hits and two runs with four walks and 14 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings in Corvallis.

- OSU's 16 straight wins at home is the third-longest active streak in the nation.

- Bazzana has 33 career home runs, one shy of tying Joe Gerber (1997-2000) and Andy Jarvis (2000-03) for most in program history. He has 16 this season, five shy of Jim Wilson's record 21 in 1982.

- OSU's 52 team home runs rank 18th nationally, and are six shy of USC Upstate and Texas, who are tied for 10th.

- The Beavers are also third nationally with a .446 on-base percentage.

- Bazzana carries a 10-game hit streak into Friday's opener, and is 20-for-38 (.526) with 19 runs scored, 21 RBI, 14 walks, three doubles and 10 home runs during it.

- OSU is batting .337 over 13 home dates this season, collecting 36 doubles, eight triples and 20 home runs to total 64 extra-base hits, an average of 4.92 per game.

- The Beavers' pitching staff has a 3.71 at home, with a 1.13 WHIP while totaling 122 strikeouts.

- Bazzana needs one hit for 212 in his career, which would equal Kavin Keyes (2011-14) for eighth at Oregon State.