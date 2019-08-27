- With Oregon State not having any of its coordinator available for the last week, Tuesday was the first opportunity for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren to address sixth-year senior Jake Luton being named the starting quarterback last Friday. While it ultimately came down to Luton being further along in the grasp of the offensive system, Lindgren noted that they've told Gebbia to prepare like he's the starter and that they feel confident about putting him in at any time.

- In terms of the running back rotation, Lindgren noted that we're going to see the full trio of Jermar Jefferson, Artavis Pierce, and BJ Baylor against Oklahoma State. The Beavers' OC also that Baylor was one of the most improved guys on offense and that combining him with the already talented duo of Jefferson and Pierce is in the cards as they'll have offensive wrinkles for all three guys.

- With senior receiver Trevon Bradford on the shelf to start the season as he continues his rehab from a foot injury sustained in spring, the Beavers elected to go with Champ Flemings in his place against the Cowboys. The 5-foot-5, 141-pound redshirt-sophomore was lauded by Lindgren after Tuesday's practice, noting that he's come a long way in his development. He highlighted Flemings' big-play ability, noting that he's drastically improved his route-running, becoming a more well-rounded receiver. With both Jonathan Smith and Lindgren going out of their way to individually highlight Flemings recently, it's safe to say that he's going to be a big part of the offense this season.