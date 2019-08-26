With Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith officially kicking off the season-opening week with his Monday press conference, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter recaps the most important pieces of information with the first edition of notes and quotes.

Jonathan Smith on how much further the team is compared to a season ago

"We've made some huge strides. It starts with our strength staff as they did a great job this offseason and our chemistry continues to grow as a team. I like the way that we're working and building it and we're much further along than a year ago."

Smith on how the Beavers matchup on defense against a high-powered OSU offense

"It's going to be a great challenge for us. They're explosive throwing the ball and they've got some playmakers who can make a lot of plays in space. I like the way we've been working and we feel good about the group we're putting out there, so we'll learn a lot on Friday night."

Smith on the emergence of Champ Flemings and BJ Baylor

"BJ had an awesome spring ball and then had a really strong fall camp. He's earned playing time on offense and special teams. Champ has always been a hard worker and I think he's taken a step in his game. The detail in his route running and getting to the proper depths has been very good."

Smith on the state of the offensive line

"We feel good about those guys. We've got some veterans on the left side, but, on the right side, I really like Clay (Cordasco). He had a really strong camp. And then (Brandon) Kipper gives us an athletic presence on the outside. We feel good about both centers (Nathan Eldridge and Nous Keobounnam), and we're going to let them continue to compete for the next few days to see. We haven't decided anything, but we haven't yet ruled out playing both."

Smith on Addison Gumbs and Matthew Tago being named starters at OLB

"(Matthew) Tago and (Addison) Gumbs will be the first ones you see out there against Oklahoma State. You're going to see a bunch of Ham (Hamilcar Rashed) and (John) McCartan. Those four guys are really going to rotate every game.