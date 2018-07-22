Ticker
Polk has Oregon State official visit plans; talks SEC interest

Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
@Beavers_Edge
BeaversEdge.com

El Cerrito (Calif.) athlete Makai Polk had a busy summer before the dead period started in late-June, visiting schools and gaining more scholarship offers.He took a visit to the defending national ...

{{ article.author_name }}