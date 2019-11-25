PFF ANALYTICS: Jermar Jefferson leads the way against WSU
With the Oregon State football team (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) suffering a 54-53 loss at the hands of Washington State, BeaversEdge dives into the PFF analytics of the contest, including overall team scores and the highest-graded performers on both sides of the ball.
Team Grades vs Washington State
|Category
|Game Grade
|
Overall Offense
|
76.5
|
Passing
|
79.1
|
Pass block
|
75.3
|
Receiving
|
74.7
|
Rushing
|
75.3
|
Run block
|
53.8
|
Overall Defense
|
69.9
|
Run defense
|
72.8
|
Tackling
|
79.1
|
Pass rush
|
53.3
|
Coverage
|
76.9
|
Overall Team Grade
|
77.0
