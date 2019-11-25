News More News


PFF ANALYTICS: Jermar Jefferson leads the way against WSU

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

With the Oregon State football team (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) suffering a 54-53 loss at the hands of Washington State, BeaversEdge dives into the PFF analytics of the contest, including overall team scores and the highest-graded performers on both sides of the ball.

Team Grades vs Washington State 
Category Game Grade

Overall Offense

76.5

Passing

79.1

Pass block

75.3

Receiving

74.7

Rushing

75.3

Run block

53.8

Overall Defense

69.9

Run defense

72.8

Tackling

79.1

Pass rush

53.3

Coverage

76.9

Overall Team Grade

77.0
