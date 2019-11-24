HOLIDAY PICK-IT SALE - Save big, plus free gear Of all targets in the class of 2020, there are few, if any, that Oregon State has pursued more than Servite (CA) tight end Jake Overman. On Sunday, all the hard work paid off as the long-time target officially made his commitment to Oregon State. Overman took to Twitter to announce the news and broke down his decision with BeaversEdge.

"I had no clue how to do it, so I just called coach Woz and we got coach Smith on the phone as well," Overman said. "We did the normal talk and then I told him I was ready to be on board with Oregon State. I am all in. He was kind of speechless for a minute, and they were just so excited and fired up. I was in the room with my family as well, so it was just a big call and everyone was happy. It feels good to get it over with when you know it's the right spot. It feels good to finally feel like I am home." Overman has gained a lot of interest throughout his recruitment, and narrowed his list of 16 offers down to 8 in August. He committed to Oregon State over Arizona, Cal, Kansas, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington. Overman would begin to miss Corvallis when he was away from it, and that is how he knew where home was.