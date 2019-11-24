BREAKING: Top 2020 Target Jake Overman Commits To Oregon State
Of all targets in the class of 2020, there are few, if any, that Oregon State has pursued more than Servite (CA) tight end Jake Overman.
On Sunday, all the hard work paid off as the long-time target officially made his commitment to Oregon State.
Overman took to Twitter to announce the news and broke down his decision with BeaversEdge.
the marathon continues...#BTD20 pic.twitter.com/bEdXa0sogp— JAKE OVERMAN...8✍🏼 (@jakkeoverman) November 25, 2019
"I had no clue how to do it, so I just called coach Woz and we got coach Smith on the phone as well," Overman said. "We did the normal talk and then I told him I was ready to be on board with Oregon State. I am all in.
He was kind of speechless for a minute, and they were just so excited and fired up. I was in the room with my family as well, so it was just a big call and everyone was happy. It feels good to get it over with when you know it's the right spot. It feels good to finally feel like I am home."
Overman has gained a lot of interest throughout his recruitment, and narrowed his list of 16 offers down to 8 in August. He committed to Oregon State over Arizona, Cal, Kansas, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt and Washington.
Overman would begin to miss Corvallis when he was away from it, and that is how he knew where home was.
"There are so many things," Overman told BeaversEdge. "Obviously my biggest things were to feel comfortable with the school overall, and every time I was on campus it just felt right. I have been there three times, and each time it felt right."
The Beaver staff has been relentless in their recruitment of the six-foot-four, 235-pound tight end, who has been able to watch the team improve first-hand.
"The first time I went up there, everyone was saying that they have so many plans and visions," said Overman. "After going back two more times and watching all the games on TV and stuff, watching the transitions they were talking about come to life is so crazy. It's something I want to be apart of."
Overman is the 84th ranked player in the talent-rich state of California, and joins Roseville tight end Tommy Spencer in the 2020 class.