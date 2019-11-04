PFF ANALYTICS: Jefferson returns; OSU tallies highest run grade of 2019
With the Oregon State football team coming off its third straight Pac-12 road win thanks to a 58-36 triumph in Tucson, BeaversEdge.com dives into the Pro Football Focus analytics for a closer look at the Beavers' team scores and individual grades.
Team Grades vs Cal
|Category
|Game Grade
|
Overall Offense
|
85.2
|
Passing
|
81.7
|
Pass block
|
87.4 (season best)
|
Receiving
|
78.7
|
Rushing
|
82.2 (season best)
|
Run block
|
64.1
|
Overall Defense
|
58.6
|
Run defense
|
72.7
|
Tackling
|
39.4 (season low)
|
Pass rush
|
64.0
|
Coverage
|
50.4
|
Overall Team Grade
|
74.9
