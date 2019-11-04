News More News
PFF ANALYTICS: Jefferson returns; OSU tallies highest run grade of 2019

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
@b_slaught
Managing Editor

With the Oregon State football team coming off its third straight Pac-12 road win thanks to a 58-36 triumph in Tucson, BeaversEdge.com dives into the Pro Football Focus analytics for a closer look at the Beavers' team scores and individual grades.

Team Grades vs Cal
Category Game Grade

Overall Offense

85.2

Passing

81.7

Pass block

87.4 (season best)

Receiving

78.7

Rushing

82.2 (season best)

Run block

64.1

Overall Defense

58.6

Run defense

72.7

Tackling

39.4 (season low)

Pass rush

64.0

Coverage

50.4

Overall Team Grade

74.9
