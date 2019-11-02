Highlights + Social Media Reaction: Oregon State defeats Arizona 56-38
With the Oregon State football team (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) staying undefeated on the road in Pac-12 play with a 56-38 win over the Wildcats, BeaversEdge.com recaps all the best video and social media reactions surrounding the Beavers' third-straight Pac-12 road victory.
🎶 O-S-U. FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT. 🎶@BeaverFootball | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/3PTALnDhmA— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 3, 2019
It’s fun coaching this group, watching them grow, execute, and play for each other! Great Win!— Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) November 3, 2019
BEAVS WIN!!! #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/Byq9w5CPEF— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 3, 2019
great team win ‼️‼️‼️ #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/ZkRqQKWOjE— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 3, 2019
Beavers, Beavers, fighters through and through!!#BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/Ei4TK1vfLt— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 3, 2019
Couldn’t have finished that game all banged up without my Lord and Savior 🙏🏽. All glory to God!! #GoBeavs— Isaiah Hodgins (@IsaiahHodgins) November 3, 2019
Great team win . #GOBEAVS— KingTago🎱 (@MatthewTago) November 3, 2019
DUBS on DUBS @BeaverFootball pic.twitter.com/n8PpenE1qr— Jesiah Irish (@jesiah_irish2) November 3, 2019
Like I said before... till the wheels fall off🤞🏽 On to the next! GOOOOOOOOO BEAAAAAVS‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/so2qBka1UQ— Elu Aydon9️⃣9️⃣ (@EluAydon) November 3, 2019
Washington next week 🦍😤 #gobeavs— Shemar (@41Million_) November 3, 2019
I’m extremely grateful for the ones I call “brothers” on this @BeaverFootball team!— T.L1NDSEY (@tyjonlindsey) November 3, 2019
Great road win family, love you boys. 🏴 pic.twitter.com/gUjeXXg6Ur
Let's go😁😁great team win!! #GoBeavs— John McCartan (@jkmccartan) November 3, 2019
Big W’s !!!!!!!! #GoBeavs— Calvin Tyler Jr ⁶𓅓 (@BlessedAthleteC) November 3, 2019
Final stats, presented by @DriveToyota— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) November 3, 2019
56 points is a Beaver record for a conference road game. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/STgEem34s4
Your new single season sacks record holder @HamilcarRashed in your @WAFDbank Shot of the Game. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/b67NCqzdCb— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) November 3, 2019
- last yr, Arizona won at Oregon St 35-14— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 3, 2019
- this yr, Oregon St wins at Arizona 56-38
Low-key nice coaching job being done by Jonathan Smith at Oregon State. Beavers are 4-4, but that closing stretch is a brutal slate.— Dave Miller (@Miller_Dave) November 3, 2019
Tbh this the best I’ve seen this team play since my freshman or sophomore year. This is so dope to see— Jordan Villamin (@villythebeaver) November 3, 2019
The 56 points by @BeaverFootball Saturday were their 2nd-most ever scored in a road game (59-0 at Hawaii in 1976). #GoBeavs— Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) November 3, 2019
10 weeks into the college football season, and @BeaverFootball is in second place in the Pac-12 North. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/qTjIQynfeS— Go Beavs (@BeaverAthletics) November 3, 2019
It was that type of day for Jermar Jefferson and the Beavers offense today in a 56-38 win in the desert.— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) November 3, 2019
Here is our instant analysis of the contest. #GoBeavs
🔗: https://t.co/RBOkAs7IRc pic.twitter.com/mHiITlh9Gc
Beaver Nation & @BeaverFootball are rocking it down in Arizona! You can hear the OSU chants on TV!— Jeff Lulay (@JLulay36) November 2, 2019
What a day to be a beav! #GoBeavs
Another road win for our Beavs! It’s a great day to be a Beaver! We are flying our colors for you in SoCal. Way to go fellas! 🧡🖤 @BeaverFootball @SteveR_LSS #GoBeavs #BeaverBelievers pic.twitter.com/YclexkvTT2— Stacie Ritchie (@sritchiedpt) November 3, 2019
Alexa, play “Go Ham On Em” by @gucci1017. #GoBeavs #BuildTheDam https://t.co/vsVsKTtrvU— Brandon McCladdie (@bmccladdie) November 3, 2019
Isaiah Hodgins stretched and found the end zone, again!— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 2, 2019
Pushes our lead to 49-31 with 7:58 remaining in the 4th qtr.
Live on the @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/iSKYkBYNt8
Make that three for Jefferson today and the lead pushes us to a 42-19 lead in the 3rd qtr. pic.twitter.com/0AfcG0EPjO— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 2, 2019
Togiai has scored a touchdown in 5 different seasons. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/N8cIYEijaV— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 2, 2019
Jefferson into the END ZONE.— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 2, 2019
10-play drive is capped by Jefferson's second TD of the season.
We lead 14-6 early in the second quarter.#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/og2tc8AaGf
TOUCHDOWN OREGON STATE.— Oregon State Football News (@BeaverFBNews) November 2, 2019
Luton to Hodgins for the 16th time in their history and we'll take an early 7-0 lead.@Pac12Network #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/ht8ZaTtWR9