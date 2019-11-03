Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

The Oregon State Beavers improved to 4-4 last night after winning yet another Pac-12 game on the road, this time over the Arizona Wildcats.

The Beavs controlled the tempo of the game from the start and the team looks to be ahead of schedule in year two of the Jonathan Smith era.

BeaversEdge reached out to Oregon State commits and targets to get their thoughts on the victory.

RELATED: The 3-2-1: Oregon State remains undefeated in Pac-12 road play | WATCH: Isaiah Hodgins and Hamilcar Rashed recap Oregon State's 58-36 win