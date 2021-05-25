Pac-12 Unveils Early Conference Men’s Basketball Games

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Pac-12 Conference announced on Tuesday the home-away matchups and dates for early Conference men’s basketball games as part of the league’s 20-game schedule for 2021-22.

Oregon State will play at California on Thursday, Dec. 2 and host Arizona on Sunday, Dec. 5 at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers will not host Arizona State or play at Stanford during the 2021-22 season.

Ten of the 12 early Conference games will take place during a four-day span around the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 3. Further 2021-22 league schedule details will be announced at later dates.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball 2021-22 Early Conference Games

Sunday, Nov. 28 - Stanford at Colorado

Wednesday, Dec. 1 - Colorado at UCLA; Utah at USC; Washington State at Arizona State

Thursday, Dec. 2 - Oregon State at California; Washington at Arizona

Saturday, Dec. 4 - USC at Washington State

Sunday, Dec. 5 - Arizona at Oregon State; Arizona State at Oregon; California at Utah; UCLA at Washington

Sunday, Dec. 12 - Oregon at Stanford

The Pac-12 also revealed a new 10-year annual rotation of men's basketball conference opponents to begin with the 2021-22 season.

The new 10-year rotation will begin for the 2021-22 season and extend through 2030-31, featuring a pair of mirrored five-year segments (2021-22 to 2025-26, 2026-27 to 2030-31) with venues flipped for the early Conference games and single-play opponents.

A prior 10-year rotation was implemented for the 2011-12 season, the league's first after expansion to 12 members, and completed during the recent 2020-21 campaign, the league's inaugural 20-game conference season.