Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

Queen Creek (AZ) offensive tackle Isaia Glass has seen his stock rise in a big way in 2020, adding 10 offers from the likes of Oregon State, Kansas State, Utah, Oklahoma State and many more since the year began.

Oregon State was one of the first to offer, and Glass knew he wanted to visit when he received the offer. On Wednesday, Glass confirmed with the BeaversEdge staff that he was on campus for an unofficial visit that will take place on Thursday.

"I am looking forward to seeing the players practice and watching the coaches interact with them, and I am also looking forward to the facilities"