2021 OL Isaia Glass Previews Today's Oregon State Visit
Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!
Queen Creek (AZ) offensive tackle Isaia Glass has seen his stock rise in a big way in 2020, adding 10 offers from the likes of Oregon State, Kansas State, Utah, Oklahoma State and many more since the year began.
Oregon State was one of the first to offer, and Glass knew he wanted to visit when he received the offer. On Wednesday, Glass confirmed with the BeaversEdge staff that he was on campus for an unofficial visit that will take place on Thursday.
"I am looking forward to seeing the players practice and watching the coaches interact with them, and I am also looking forward to the facilities"
Offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has been in contact with Glass nearly every day, and the two are developing a strong relationship. There is plenty of competition, but Glass tells BeaversEdge that Oregon State is among the schools who are recruiting him the hardest.
Glass has only played offensive line for one season and has already seen the switch pay off in a big way. Visits are already planned to Washington State, Arizona, and Utah with more likely to come.
Follow along at BeaversEdge for updates on Glass' visit and more.
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.