Oregon State WBB: Von Oelhoffen Tabbed as All-Pac-12 Honoree by Media

CORVALLIS – Oregon State standout Talia von Oelhoffen has been named to the All-Pac-12 Team as voted on by the league’s media, the conference office announced Wednesday. Von Oelhoffen also received All-Pac-12 coaches’ recognition on Tuesday.

Von Oelhoffen leads the Beavers with 13.9 points and 3.1 assists per game this season. She is shooting 40.8 percent from the floor on the season and a blistering 86.1 percent from the free throw stripe. The guard has scored in double-figures 17 times this year, including four 20+ point games.

During the Beavers’ unprecedented five-game stretch against ranked opponents, von Oelhoffen averaged 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She narrowly missed recording the fifth triple-double in program history vs. Oregon, going for 12 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Von Oelhoffen joined the Beavers mid-way through last season, and is averaging 13.0 points per game during her career. Despite only playing a partial season in 2020-21, the conference deemed that von Oelhoffen is not eligible for Pac-12 Freshman awards this season.

Oregon State will open its Pac-12 Tournament run Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. against Arizona State.