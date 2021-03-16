BeaversEdge - Oregon State WBB: Sneak Peek At Florida State

Oregon State WBB: Sneak Peek At Florida State
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With the eighth-seeded Oregon State women's basketball team (11-7) set to take on nine-seeded Florida State (18-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a sneak peek at the Volunteers.
MORE: WBB: Beavers Earn 8-Seed, Set To Play FSU | FB: 2022 Big Board | MBB: Sneak Peek At Tennessee
No. 9 Seed Florida State Seminoles (18-8, 10-7 SEC)
Head coach - Interim Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff (1st year - 18-8, 10-7)
NCAA History - Appearance All-Time ( overall)
SOS - 15th
NET Ranking - 48th
PPG: 65.6 (147th nationally)
PPG Allowed: 64.8 (161st)
Last Six Games: 3-3
3/5 - Lost To Syracuse 68-67 in ACC Quarterfinal
2/28 - Win vs Wake Forest 59-51
2/25 - Lost To Notre Dame 72-64
2/21 - Win vs Louisville 68-59
2/18 - Lost To Georgia Tech 62-48
2/14 - Win vs Miami 67-59
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FSU's Wyckoff on facing Oregon State:
“We’re familiar with Oregon State – it’s the second time we’ve played them in the last few years and the third time we’ve been close to playing them. They’re a really good basketball team and we’ll have our work cut out for us, but we’re super excited about the opportunity to go see what happens.”
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5 Names To Keep An Eye On
#0 Bianca Jackson - 5-foot-11 - Fr. G - 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, & 3.6 assists per game
#24 Morgan Jones - 6-foot-2 - Jr. G - 13.3 points & 6.3 rebounds
#10 Kourtney Weber - 5-foot-10 - Jr. G - 11.8 points & 3.5 rebounds
#32 Valencia Myers - 6-foot-3 - Jr. F - 8.3 points & 5.8 rebounds
#2 Sammie Puisis - 6-foot-1 - So. G - 7.0 points & 4.6 rebounds
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.