BeaversEdge - Oregon State WBB: Sneak Peek At Florida State

With the eighth-seeded Oregon State women's basketball team (11-7) set to take on nine-seeded Florida State (18-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, BeaversEdge.com gives you a sneak peek at the Volunteers.

No. 9 Seed Florida State Seminoles (18-8, 10-7 SEC)

Head coach - Interim Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff (1st year - 18-8, 10-7)

NCAA History - Appearance All-Time ( overall)

SOS - 15th

NET Ranking - 48th

PPG: 65.6 (147th nationally)

PPG Allowed: 64.8 (161st)

Last Six Games: 3-3

3/5 - Lost To Syracuse 68-67 in ACC Quarterfinal

2/28 - Win vs Wake Forest 59-51

2/25 - Lost To Notre Dame 72-64

2/21 - Win vs Louisville 68-59

2/18 - Lost To Georgia Tech 62-48

2/14 - Win vs Miami 67-59

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FSU's Wyckoff on facing Oregon State:

“We’re familiar with Oregon State – it’s the second time we’ve played them in the last few years and the third time we’ve been close to playing them. They’re a really good basketball team and we’ll have our work cut out for us, but we’re super excited about the opportunity to go see what happens.”

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 Names To Keep An Eye On

#0 Bianca Jackson - 5-foot-11 - Fr. G - 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, & 3.6 assists per game

#24 Morgan Jones - 6-foot-2 - Jr. G - 13.3 points & 6.3 rebounds

#10 Kourtney Weber - 5-foot-10 - Jr. G - 11.8 points & 3.5 rebounds

#32 Valencia Myers - 6-foot-3 - Jr. F - 8.3 points & 5.8 rebounds

#2 Sammie Puisis - 6-foot-1 - So. G - 7.0 points & 4.6 rebounds