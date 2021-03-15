BeaversEdge - WBB: Oregon State Earns No. 8 Seed, Set To Play No. 9 Seed Florida State

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

For the 12th time in the school history, the Oregon State women's basketball team is in the NCAA Tournament.

Following a 2020-21 campaign that saw Scott Rueck's club go 11-7 overall and 7-6 in Pac-12 play, the Beavers were tabbed as an 8-seed by the selection committee and will face 9-seed Florida State on Sunday.

The game will be at 4:30 p.m. and will air on ESPN2. The winner of the contest will play the winner of No. 1 seed South Carolina/No. 16 seed Mercer.

The Beavers have won eight of their last 10 games, including three victories over ranked opponents. Aleah Goodman and Taylor Jones both earned All-Pac-12 honors this season.

The Seminoles (10-8, 9-7 ACC) are coming off a one and done in the ACC Tournament as they fell to Syracuse in the quarterfinal round. OSU and FSU most recently squared off in the Sweet Sixteen in 2017 in Stockton, Calif. where the Beavers fell 66-53.

This is Oregon State's seventh NCAA Tournament under Rueck where he holds an overall record of 13-6.

The Beavers have made four-consecutive Sweet 16’s, including a Final Four run in 2016, and would have likely been a top-four seed last season had the event not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.