BeaversEdge - Oregon State WBB/MBB Roundup

With the Oregon State women's basketball team coming off its most successful weekend of the season and the men's basketball team earning a home-split against the mountain schools, BeaversEdge.com gives you the latest on Scott Rueck and Wayne Tinkle 's squads...

The Oregon State women's basketball team is flying high after an impressive showing in Los Angeles over the weekend as the Beavers knocked off USC & No. 8 UCLA.

With the wins, the Beavers (8-6, 6-6 Pac-12) have further pushed themselves into the postseason conversation and really given themselves a much-needed boost of confidence.

It's been anything but smooth-sailing for Scott Rueck's squad this year as the team has dealt with incredible amounts of adversity, but yet, it didn't faze them. The Beavers could have very easily said this wasn't their year for numerous valid reasons, yet here they are ushering themselves back into the postseason picture.

With the Beavers already having reached the minimum threshold for games required to be eligible for the postseason, it's now all about padding the resume and getting as many wins as possible heading into Selection Monday.

It was originally thought that the team might have been able to make up some of the previously postponed contests at some point before the selection show, but as of now, there are no updates.

So with that being said, Sunday's contest against Oregon has suddenly become the most important game of the season...

With the team currently sitting at.500 in Pac-12 play and 8-6 overall, the Beavers need this win to leave no doubt for the selection committee. They'll also have the benefit of playing at least once during the Pac-12 tournament, which could also present multiple opportunities for more wins.

All in all, the Beavers took care of business in the most impressive way possible in LA this past weekend...

Rueck and Co. knew that they needed to play stellar basketball to keep the postseason dream alive and it speaks volumes to the character and resiliency of this group that they came away victorious...