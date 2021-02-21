BeaversEdge - WBB: Beavers Complete LA Sweep With 71-64 Win Over No. 8 UCLA

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team completed the LA sweep and ushered themselves further into the postseason conversation on Sunday afternoon, upsetting the eighth-ranked Bruins 71-64 at Pauley Pavilion.

“That was a great one for us,” head coach Scott Rueck said. “This weekend – and especially today – was a culmination of such a grind for this group. We’ve known all along that this is a good team, and it feels like every possession we get a little bit better. These 80 minutes this weekend it felt like it really came together. UCLA is a great team and very well-coached. To hold them to the percentages we did shows how we are embracing the defensive end of the floor. That will allow us to be successful the rest of the way and into the postseason.”

The Beavers (8-6, 6-6 Pac-12) earned their most signature win of the season and improved their conference record to .500 heading into their final scheduled regular-season contest against Oregon next week.

Aleah Goodman led the way for the Beavers as she scored 20 points, dished out nine assists, and secured seven rebounds. Taylor Jones notched a double-double as she recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Talia von Oelhoffen 13 points and six rebounds.

As a team, the Beavers shot 43.3% and held UCLA to 27.6% shooting. Oregon State also held a 45-39 advantage on the boards.

Following the win, the Beavers will turn their attention to the Ducks (13-6, 10-6 Pac-12) as they'll square off at Matthew Knight Arena Sunday at 3 p.m.