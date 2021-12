Oregon State WBB Games vs. Colorado and Utah Postponed

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women's basketball team's games against Colorado and Utah, originally scheduled for Friday and Sunday, have been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 issues within the Buffalo and Ute programs.

The Beavers are scheduled to visit the Bay Area schools next weekend.