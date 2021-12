WATCH: Oregon State WBB Interviews

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State HC Scott Rueck and forward Taya Corosdale as the duo meet the media to recap the Maui trip and look ahead...



Please note: Interviews took place before Colorado & Utah Postponements