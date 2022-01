Oregon State WBB Games at California and Stanford Postponed

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women's basketball team's games against California and Stanford, originally scheduled for Friday and Sunday, have been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 issues within the Beaver program.

The Beavers are scheduled to host the Arizona schools next week.