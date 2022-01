Oregon State vs. Oregon Men’s Basketball Game Postponed

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – This Saturday’s Oregon State men’s basketball game against Oregon has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks’ program. The Pac-12 contest was slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip at Gill Coliseum.

The Pac-12 Conference will work with the Oregon State and Oregon programs to reschedule the game for a later date.