Oregon State Baseball: Cooper Hjerpe Named Preseason All-American

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: FB: Updated Scholarship Chart | The Beaver State: Top 2023 Prospects In Oregon | DL Alexander Skelton Enters Transfer Portal

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State left-handed pitcher Cooper Hjerpe has been named a preseason Third-Team All-American, it was announced Wednesday by Perfect Game.

Hjerpe, a Capay, Calif., native, finished fourth in the Pac-12 with 98 strikeouts last season and held opponents to a .223 batting average. He tallied a 3-6 record with a 4.21 earned run average. Hjerpe was named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week May 24 after holding Arizona to two hits and a run in seven innings.

The lefty has pitched in 23 career games, making 16 starts. He is 4-7 lifetime with a 4.35 ERA. Hjerpe has struck out 114 in 89 innings while holding opponents to a .215 batting average.

Hjerpe and the Beavers open the 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 18 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics