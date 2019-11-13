On Wednesday, BeaversEdge.com received word that sophomore tight end Isaiah Smalls would be leaving the Oregon State football program and entering the transfer portal.

After having a solid true-freshman campaign in 2018 that saw him catch eight passes for 118 yards, Smalls saw limited playing time this season (playing only vs Oklahoma State) as he was dealing with an injury throughout the season.

With the Beavers seemingly having a logjam at the tight end position, and Smalls not boasting the ideal the frame and build (6-foot-4, 222) that tight ends coach Brian Wozniak is going after on the recruiting trail, it makes sense that he'd want to look elsewhere for significant playing time.

In terms of depth at the tight end position, Oregon State has Noah Togiai, Teagan Qutoriano, Luke Musgrave, and Ralph Taufa'asau. Smalls is the third Beaver to put his name in the transfer portal this season as Omar Hicks-Onu and Jeffrey Manning Jr. did so in recent weeks.

MORE ON THE DAM BOARD

Not a subscriber? Subscribe and get 30 days FREE