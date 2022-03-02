Oregon State WBB: Beavers Set To Face Arizona State In Pac-12 Tournament

With the Oregon State women's basketball team set to square off with Arizona State at the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday afternoon, BeaversEdge previews the matchup...

No. 8 Oregon State (13-12, 6-9 Pac-12) vs. No. 9 Arizona State (12-13, 4-9)

- The Beavers head into this year's Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 8 seed, their worst seed since they were the No. 10 seed in the 2013 event.

- Oregon State has played in the quarterfinal round of the last eight Pac-12 Tournaments.

- The Beavers announced on Feb. 15 that they will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament next Thanksgiving in Portland. The four-team bracket also includes UConn, Iowa and Duke.

- Oregon State announced on Feb. 4 that head coach Scott Rueck has signed a contract extension running through the 2030-31 season

- The Beavers are 8-0 this season when scoring more than 70 points and 5-12 when scoring under 70.

- The Beavers are 11-5 when shooting 40 percent or better this season.

- Oregon State's Kennedy Brown and Taya Corosdale are both in the top-12 in the Pac-12 in blocks per game and rebounds per game.

- Oregon State won nine of its final 12 games during the 2020-21 season, with three of those victories coming over ranked opponents. All three of the Beavers' losses during that stretch game to teams that went on to play in the Final Four (Stanford twice, South Carolina).

- Oregon State is 190-59 since the start of the 2014-15 season...

- Oregon State is 12th in the nation and first in the Pac-12 in fewest fouls committed per game.

- The Beavers are fourth in the nation in defensive rebounds per game with 30.8- OSU is also 15th in the nation in blocks per game.

- Oregon State is 12th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate, pulling down 75.1 percent of its opponent's misses (Per Her Hoops Stats).

- The Beavers block 12.0 percent of their opponents field goal attempts, good for 22nd in the nation.

- The Beavers have made seven-straight NCAA Tournaments. Oregon State would have made the NCAA Tournament in eight consecutive years had the 2020 tournament not been cancelled. OSU was slated as a likely top-four seed for the 2020 Tourney.

- The Beavers have earned 11 wins over top-10 opponents since the start of 2014-15.

- The Beavers have led the Pac-12 in field goal percentage defense six times over the last eight seasons.

- The Oregon State squad features representatives from nine different states/countries (Paraguay, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Texas, Serbia, Pennsylvania, California, Kansas)

- The Beavers inked the No. 3 rated signing class in the nation, the highest ranked group in program history.

- Signees Timea Gardiner and Raegan Beers were both named McDonald's All-Americans