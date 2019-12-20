JOIN BEAVERSEDGE.COM AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD!!

LAHAINA, Hawai’i – The No. 4 Oregon State women’s basketball team is off to the best start in program history, as the team moved to 11-0 Thursday evening with a 65-34 win over BYU at the Maui Jim Maui Classic in Lahaina, Hawai’i.

“The first quarter was interesting, there wasn’t much flow to it all,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “The ball moved much better in the second quarter, and we found open shooters. We looked a lot more like ourselves from then on. I feel like this was a game that we needed. BYU is well-coached and disciplined. You knew this was going to be a battle. I was really pleased with what we were able to do today.”

With the victory, the Beavers surpassed the 2014-15 team, which started the season with 10-straight wins. Oregon State’s 11-game winning streak is tied for the third-best in program history overall, and the Beavers are one of 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I.

Destiny Slocum led the Beavers with 18 points, while Kat Tudor went 5-for-7 from the floor and 4-for-5 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points.

Mikayla Pivec filled the stat sheet yet again, going for 13 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Kennedy Brown tallied eight rebounds, Aleah Goodman recorded seven assists.

Pivec and Slocum earned All-Tournament honors.

The defenses clamped down in the early portion of the game, as BYU took a 4-2 lead into the game’s first media timeout. The Cougars went in front 11-4 at the end of the first quarter.

The Beavers battled back in the second, leveling the score at 15. Oregon State ended the first half on an 11-0 run to head to the intermission up 28-17.

Oregon State continued to extend the lead early in the third, going in front by 17 at the period’s media break. The Beavers took a 45-30 advantage headed to the closing frame.

Tudor hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers to extend Oregon State’s lead to 24 points with five minutes to play. The Beavers controlled the game from there, taking the win by 31.

The Beavers will wrap up nonconference action on Dec. 29, when Oregon State hosts CSU Bakersfield at Gill Coliseum.

