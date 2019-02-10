BeaversEdge.com

📽️ Another big Pac-12 road win! Check out the highlights from this afternoon's game in Berkeley! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/nmfQCAXYF6

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Destiny Slocum scored 26 points and No. 7 Oregon State overcame an 11-point deficit to beat California 82-74 on Sunday.

Aleah Goodman added 15 points, and Mikayla Pivec had 14 to help Oregon State (20-4, 10-2 Pac-12) win for the 12th time in 14 games.

Kristine Anigwe led the Golden Bears (14-9, 5-7) with 31 points and 18 rebounds. She became the program's career leading rebounder, passing Gennifer Brandon. Asha Thomas added 15 points, and Jaelyn Brown had 11.

Oregon State trailed 35-24 midway through the second quarter. Goodman scored five points during a 7-0 run, helping send the Beavers into halftime trailing 37-35. Goodman completed a three-point play that capped a 10-run late in the third quarter that gave the Beavers a 56-48 lead.

Anigwe scored on a layup with just under two minutes left pull California to 76-74, but Joanna Grymek scored on Oregon State's next possession, starting a 6-0 run to close out the game.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers escaped their two-game Bay Area swing with a victory despite another lackluster perimeter shooting performance. OSU led the nation in 3-point shooting percentage going into Friday's 61-44 loss to Stanford, in which the Beavers were 4 for 21 from beyond the arc. They connected on five 3-pointers on 17 attempts (29.4 percent) on Sunday. .. Won their eighth straight game against California going back to 2014. The Golden Bears won the previous 15 meetings.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: At No. 3 Oregon on Friday night.