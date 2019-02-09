BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Stephen Thompson Jr., Ethan Thompson and Tres Tinkle combined for 60 points in Oregon State's 79-71 win over California on Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers (15-8, 7-4 Pac-12) held a slim 73-71 lead with 1:45 to play before scoring the final six points of the game. Thompson made two free throws with 1:31 on the clock, Kylor Kelley got a tip in with 40 seconds left and Thompson iced it with two free throws with 23 seconds to play.

Thompson Jr. scored a game-high 21 points, going 8-for-14 from the field and 3-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Thompson finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Tinkle added 19 points, four rebounds and three steals.

Justice Sueing and Darius McNeill led California (5-18, 0-11 Pac-12) with 16 points apiece. Oregon State will next host Oregon at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Gill Coliseum in the 352nd edition of the Civil War. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

Associated Press