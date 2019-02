My favorite part of National Signing Day covering the Oregon State Beavers is seeing the quick video breakdowns of OSU's coaches on their new recruits. They're very informative, insightful, and you can see the personalities of the coaches.

Check out the videos from the February National Signing Day below.

RELATED: From Nebraska to Oregon State: Gebbia, Lindsey hope to make an impact | Jake Cookus helping the Beavers lock down the state

Oregon State Beavers Podcast: NSD Wrap up