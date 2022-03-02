Oregon State WBB: Beavers Advance Past Sun Devil in Vegas

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Oregon State women’s basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament with a 59-54 win over Arizona State Wednesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

“This is an exciting time of the year for all of us,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “For this group to start the game the way we did today, it was beautiful to watch. This team has continued to get better all year long. Arizona State is not an easy team to play against – we knew we needed to be tough and physical in order to match them. Overall this was a great defensive game. I loved today’s performance, really proud of this group.”

With the win, the Beavers advance to face No. 2 Stanford on Thursday.

Ellie Mack led the Beavers with 14 points and four rebounds on 5-for-10 shooting, including 11 points in the third quarter. Talia von Oelhoffen went for 13 points and six assists, while Kennedy Brown and Greta Kampschoeder had seven points apiece.

Emily Codding hit two of her three shot attempts to end the day with six points.

As a team, the Beavers shot 41 percent from the floor, while holding Arizona State to 26 percent shooting. The OSU bench outscored the Sun Devil reserves 24-4.

The Beavers used an early 13-1 run to go in front 13-3 three minutes into the contest. The Oregon State defense controlled most of the first quarter, as OSU ended the period up 16-8.

Both defenses clamped down in the second quarter, as the Beavers headed to the intermission up 24-16.

Oregon State scored eight unanswered points to extend the edge to double-figures. Arizona State called timeout with the Beavers leading 37-22 six minutes into the third. Mack scored 11 points in the period to send OSU to the closing frame up 40-26.

The Sun Devils scored six-straight points to get back within 11 mid-way through the fourth quarter. ASU proceeded to cut the lead to seven with 3:30 to play and the Sun Devils scored eight points in a span of just over a minute to get within two with 1:13 on the clock. The Beavers were able to lock down the win from there.

Oregon State vs. Stanford will be played Thursday at 2:30 p.m. and will air live on Pac-12 Networks.

OSU Athletics