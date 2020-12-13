BeaversEdge - Oregon State To Host Arizona State In Week 7

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team (2-3) will host Arizona State (1-2) Saturday at Reser Stadium, the Pac-12 Conference announced Sunday when it released opponent and game times for week seven’s action. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT and air on ESPN.

The Sun Devils are coming off their first win of the season, a 70-7 romp over rival Arizona that just resulted in Wildcats' head coach Kevin Sumlin being fired. ASU has only played three games this season, but Herm Edwards' group has clearly found their footing at the right time.

The Beavers, on the other hand, will be coming off one of the more heartbreaking losses of the Jonathan Smith era as they dropped a 27-24 decision at the hands of Stanford.

With the newly-added home game, when everything is all said and done, the Beavers will have played five of their seven games this season at Reser Stadium. The teams will meet for the 45th time and for the fourth consecutive season. The Beavers won last season’s matchup, 35-34, also played at Reser Stadium.