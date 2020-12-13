BeaversEdge - Smith: 'It Was A Somber Locker Room'

Following Oregon State's second three-point loss to Stanford in as many seasons, there's no question that the Beavers were frustrated and angry losing a game that was well within their grasp.

Often times, the Beavers are quite stoic in their approach, choosing not to get too high or too low no matter the circumstance, but there's no question that the losses to Utah and Stanford following what many called a program-defining win against Oregon were enough to fire up some emotions.

"Winning is hard and it's tough, there's no other way to sugarcoat it," head coach Jonathan Smith said. "These guys have been working to win games, and we haven't won as many as we would have liked, so it hurts. It was a pretty somber mood in the locker room."

Once the final whistle sounded and the Beavers got to the locker room, all those emotions came to a head as the reality set in that another winnable game was now in the loss column.