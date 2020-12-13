BeaversEdge - 5 Takeaways From Oregon State's 27-24 Loss To Stanford

1. Nolan showcases improvement, but late fumble costs Oregon State a win

After having a forgettable performance against Utah in his first career start last weekend, newly-minted starting quarterback Chance Nolan said leading up to the Stanford game that he knew he could be much better. And much better he was. Nolan went 17-of-30 for 221 yards and three touchdowns and ignited an Oregon State passing attack that had been searching for the deep ball all season long. He looked equal parts comfortable and confident against the Cardinal defense, going through his reads and routinely making the right decisions. "Chance played with great effort and he played well," head coach Jonathan Smith said. "He made some big-time throws and finished some drives. He made a huge jump from last week and you could tell he was a lot more comfortable out there." Whether it was spreading the ball around (seven different receivers), placing the ball perfectly on all three of his touchdown passes, or even being nifty enough to record 50 yards on eight carries, Nolan was for all intents and purposes, vastly improved from last week. Unfortunately though, vastly improved sometimes isn't enough to win the Pac-12. Nolan's only real mistake of the game came at the most important time as the Beavers trailed by three and were driving down the field when he coughed up the ball trying to get downfield on a quarterback run. "I've got to be better with the ball in those situations by tucking the ball and getting down," Nolan said. "There was a lot of improvement on my part from last game, but there's still so much for me to clean up and be better at."

2. Avery Roberts Exits, Jefferson Hobbled

One of the more concerning storylines to emerge from the Stanford loss was the long-term health of linebacker Avery Roberts & running back Jermar Jefferson. Roberts, who came into the game as the Pac-12's leading tackler, exited the contest in the third quarter with a forearm injury and Smith wasn't too optimistic about his status moving forward. As far as Jefferson goes, it was clear that the 5-foot-10, 217-pound junior was laboring through some pain, especially in the latter half of the contest. After tweaking what looked like his ankle, Jefferson attempted to come back for Oregon State's final drive, but it was BJ Baylor and Calvin Tyler Jr., and even Trey Lowe who helped fill the void. Jefferson finished with 80 yards on 18 carries to lead the team in rushing, but Stanford was determined to make him earn tough yards that were going to be physically punishing and there's no question that it took its toll on him. Despite this, Smith expects him to be okay moving forward. "My initial impressions are that it isn't major, but we'll have to see in the coming days," Smith said of Jefferson's status.

3. Tre'Shaun Harrison, Tyjon Lindsey, & Zeriah Beason Rose To The Occasion

With Champ Flemings and Trevon Bradford out of the receiver rotation due to injuries, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Tyjon Lindsey, and Zeriah Beason answered the bell and made timely catches and plays throughout the contest. Playing in his first game after being denied eligibility by the NCAA for the first five games of the season, Florida State transfer Tre'Shaun Harrison finally got to show why those around the program have been very excited about having him on campus. He led the team in receiving, hauling in five catches for 91 yards, including a massive 61-yard bomb from Nolan (OSU's longest pass of the year) that showcased his ability to get separation deep in the secondary in one-on-one coverage. It wasn't all perfect for Harrison, but he showed enough to indicate that he's going to be a big part of the future plans. "He made some nice plays. He's been working hard in practice knowing he had his opportunity late in the season and I think he's going to be a really special player for us the next couple of years," Smith said of Harrison. Lindsey, who had somewhat fallen out of favor in the rotation, made his plea for more playing time as he hauled in two touchdown passes and also added 30 yards on the ground. Beason also had some big moments as well, securing three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. The results from the receiving corps haven't quite been what we expected so far this season, but perhaps this game against Stanford showed flashes of what could be in the final game of the season and going into next season.

4. Stanford Executed When It Mattered

This seems like a familiar narrative no? In all of Oregon State's losses this season, there have been identifiable times where opportunities were there to win the game only to have the Beavers' opponent take better advantage and come out on top. Whether it was Washington State in week one, Washington in week two, Utah last week, or Stanford this week, the chances or rather, chances were there for the Beavers to take control and win the game, but for whatever reason, it wasn't meant to be. After watching Utah come up with two important defensive stands to earn the victory last week, the Beavers had to watch the Cardinal make the most important play of the game on the final drive and walk away victorious. There's no question that this was Oregon State's game for the taking, opportunities presented themselves all game, but yet, once again, familiar woes arose again. It's hard to give credit to Stanford in a game such as this where on the surface it appears that just one lucky bounce was the difference, you have to. Oregon State had the momentum throughout the contest, but the Cardinal is a well-coached, veteran team that knows that you can often times steal a game even when you're not playing your A-game on the road, and that's exactly what they did.

5. Jack Colletto Package Continues To Produce