BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will host an NCAA Regional for the 10th time in school history as the 16 host sites for the 2019 postseason were revealed on Sunday.

The Beavers are hosting an NCAA Regional in three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history. Oregon State has also hosted a regional in 1952, 1963, 2005, 2006, 2011, 2013 and 2014 in addition to 2017 and 2018.

Oregon State is 31-6 (.838) all-time hosting in the postseason, including a 21-4 (.840) record in NCAA Regional play.

The Beavers won regionals in Corvallis in 1952, 2005, 2006, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2018. The 1952, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2017 and 2018 clubs all advanced to the College World Series.

Oregon State defeated Northwestern State, then LSU twice at the 2018 Corvallis Regional to advance to the Corvallis Super Regional, where the Beavers took two from Minnesota. That helped lead to OSU’s third National Championship after going 6-2 in Omaha.

The 2019 Beavers finished the regular season with a 36-18-1 record and 21-8 mark in Pac-12 Conference play, finishing in third place. Oregon State won seven of its 10 conference series.

The 64-team postseason bracket, with times and dates, will be unveiled Monday morning at 9 a.m. PT on ESPNU. The public is invited to the Toyota Club at Reser Stadium to watch the show with the team. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Oregon State Athletics