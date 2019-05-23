Want to get the inside scoop on Oregon State athletics? Subscribe to BeaversEdge.com today!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball interim head coach Pat Bailey announced Thursday that Jacob Melton, an outfielder who hails from Medford, Ore., has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the program for the 2020 season.

Melton, a 6-foot-3 left-handed hitter, will join the program as a sophomore from Linn-Benton Community College. This season, as a freshman, he has batted .382 with 13 doubles, three home runs, 38 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases. He’s helped guide LBCC to a 30-9 overall record under former Beaver Andy Peterson, who is in his first season as the Roadrunners’ head coach.

“I’m excited to have Jacob join the program,” Bailey said. “He is a great athlete who has some power, is an above-average runner and a good defender in the outfield. Jacob is a very mature young man who is also a good student.”

Melton was a two-time First-Team All-State and First-Team All-League selection at South Medford High School. He batted .513 as a senior, collecting eight home runs and 28 RBI with 33 stolen bases. He batted .453 his junior season, hitting nine home runs with 27 RBI and 22 stolen bases.

Next Game

Oregon State opens a three-game series with USC Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Athletics