One more dance.

The Oregon State basketball team greatly improved the prospects of its 2019-20 season as redshirt-junior forward Tres Tinkle announced his intention to withdraw from the 2019 NBA Draft via Twitter on Friday afternoon, noting that he's got unfinished business in Corvallis.

"After a lot of thought, and talking to those closet to me, I have decided TO RETURN to Oregon State for my final year," Tinkle said. "I strongly believe it will put me in a better position to be successful in the future. The relationships I've developed and the mentorship I've received has been nothing less than spectacular."

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

Just how crucial Tinkle's return is to the success of Oregon State cannot be overstated as he's arguably the best player in the conference heading into next season. Tinkle was on the short list for Pac-12 Player of the Year a season ago and took home All-Pac-12 First Team honors after averaging nearly 21 points, eight rebounds, and three assists per game.

He'll likely be the frontrunner for the Pac-12 POY and with some help, could lead the Beavers back to the dance.

"There are still a lot of things I want to accomplish in my collegiate career, and am motivated to strive for the goals that I have set for myself and our team. I'm very excited for the upcoming season and the opportunity to play for Beaver Nation once again. Go Beavs!"

Tinkle, who entered the draft in early April, had pre-draft workouts with the likes of 76ers, Jazz, Raptors, Hornets, Celtics, and Hawks.

The 6-foot-8, 225 pound forward will certainly garner NBA interest again next season as 3 and D wings are in short supply, but returning to school allows him to fine-tune his three-point stroke, defensive skills, and other aspects of his game as he'll look to be a more rounded NBA prospect a year from now.

While Tinkle has re-upped for the Beavers for the 2019-20 season, there's still one crucial piece of the puzzle to keep an eye on.

Ethan Thompson.

The 6-foot-5, 195 pound guard has until May 29th to withdraw his name from NBA Draft consideration, and given that Tinkle has already announced his intent to return to Corvallis, it may just be a matter of time before Thompson (who isn't listed on any NBA Mock Drafts) ultimately decides to return as well.