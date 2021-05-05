 BeaversEdge - Oregon State To Allow Fans At Reser Stadium on Saturday
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-05 10:17:58 -0500') }} football

Oregon State To Allow Fans At Reser Stadium on Saturday

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

As it turns out, Oregon State will be able to host fans in Reser Stadium for the spring game this Saturday.

It had been a whirlwind Tuesday for Oregon State as they announced earlier in the day that because Benton County was moving to "extreme risk", that no fans would be allowed.

Just hours after that news, it was reversed and the county stayed at "high risk", thus allowing the Beeavers to move ahead with fans as planned.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon State will be allowed to have 15% of Reser Stadium filled, which comes out to just about 6,500 fans.

The gates will open at 9:30 a.m., the scrimmage begins at 10:30 a.m., and no tickets will be required...

Oregon State's last home game in Reser Stadium that fans were present for was the 2019 home-finale as the Beavers knocked off Arizona State 35-34 on Nov. 16th. It will have been 539 days since fans last entered the stadium...

