BeaversEdge - DAY 13 NUGGETS: Beavers Gearing Up For Saturday Finale

With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Tuesday for its 13th practice of spring football 2021, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter has the scoop from practice...

- With the Oregon State football team putting its finishing touches on spring, Tuesday was the last day of full-go practice as the Beavers will have a low-key Thursday before Saturday's spring game.

- With that, the team was largely focused on honing in on a blend of 11-on-11, 7-on-7, special teams, and fundamental work throughout the session.

- In terms of injuries, wide receivers Trevon Bradford and Tyjon Lindsey, who have both been limited this spring, were both dressed and in full pads for Tuesday's session. Lindsey seemed to be doing more live work than Bradford, but it's great to see both inching closer to being back. It remains to be seen if either will be suited up for Saturday...

- Heading into Saturday's spring game, it remains to be seen exactly what the format will be as the Beavers are currently a little thin at a couple of positions, most notably at wide receiver with some injuries. The coaches noted during Tuesday's media availability that health will be the biggest factor as they're still waiting to see where some guys will be by Saturday.

- With the spring game on deck, there are a couple of position groups that you'll want to keep a close eye on.

- The first is the defensive line... they've showcased solid improvement this spring and I want to see how they look in a live-ish situation. We haven't gotten to see the scrimmages in person, so seeing that "progress" in person on Saturday will definitely be something I'm looking for...

Here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL - Isaac Hodgins

DT - Alexander Skelton

DL - Cody Anderson

OLB - Andrzej Hughes-Murray

ILB - Jack Colletto

ILB - Omar Speights

OLB - Riley Sharp

DB - Rejzohn Wright / Ron Hardage III

DB - Elijah Jones / Alton Julian

DB - Akili Arnold / Wynston Russell

DB - Kitan Oladapo / Jaden Robinson

For the full practice report, including full rotations, CLICK HERE

NOTE: There will be no availability following Thursday's practice, we'll be back Saturday with complete spring game coverage.