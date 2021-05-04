 BeaversEdge - DAY 13 NUGGETS: Beavers Gearing Up For Saturday Finale
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 14:23:18 -0500') }} football Edit

DAY 13 NUGGETS: Beavers Gearing Up For Saturday Finale

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team taking to the Prothro Practice Fields on Tuesday for its 13th practice of spring football 2021, BeaversEdge.com Managing Editor Brenden Slaughter has the scoop from practice...

MORE: WATCH: Day 13 Interviews | 2022 Clackamas WR Miles Williams Talks OSU

- With the Oregon State football team putting its finishing touches on spring, Tuesday was the last day of full-go practice as the Beavers will have a low-key Thursday before Saturday's spring game.

- With that, the team was largely focused on honing in on a blend of 11-on-11, 7-on-7, special teams, and fundamental work throughout the session.

- In terms of injuries, wide receivers Trevon Bradford and Tyjon Lindsey, who have both been limited this spring, were both dressed and in full pads for Tuesday's session. Lindsey seemed to be doing more live work than Bradford, but it's great to see both inching closer to being back. It remains to be seen if either will be suited up for Saturday...

- Heading into Saturday's spring game, it remains to be seen exactly what the format will be as the Beavers are currently a little thin at a couple of positions, most notably at wide receiver with some injuries. The coaches noted during Tuesday's media availability that health will be the biggest factor as they're still waiting to see where some guys will be by Saturday.

- With the spring game on deck, there are a couple of position groups that you'll want to keep a close eye on.

- The first is the defensive line... they've showcased solid improvement this spring and I want to see how they look in a live-ish situation. We haven't gotten to see the scrimmages in person, so seeing that "progress" in person on Saturday will definitely be something I'm looking for...

Here's a look at the first-team defense:

DL - Isaac Hodgins

DT - Alexander Skelton

DL - Cody Anderson

OLB - Andrzej Hughes-Murray

ILB - Jack Colletto

ILB - Omar Speights

OLB - Riley Sharp

DB - Rejzohn Wright / Ron Hardage III

DB - Elijah Jones / Alton Julian

DB - Akili Arnold / Wynston Russell

DB - Kitan Oladapo / Jaden Robinson

For the full practice report, including full rotations, CLICK HERE

NOTE: There will be no availability following Thursday's practice, we'll be back Saturday with complete spring game coverage.

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbnN0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy9kYXktMTMtbnVnZ2V0cy1iZWF2ZXJzLWdlYXJpbmctdXAt Zm9yLXNhdHVyZGF5LWZpbmFsZSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZvcmVnb25zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmRheS0xMy1udWdnZXRzLWJlYXZlcnMtZ2VhcmluZy11 cC1mb3Itc2F0dXJkYXktZmluYWxlJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK