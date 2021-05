BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 13

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State coordinators Brian Lindgren & Tim Tibesar, receivers Champ Flemings and Silas Bolden, and defensive back Jaydon Grant as the quintet breaks down the 13th day of spring football.

MORE: 2022 Clackamas WR Miles Williams Talks OSU | MBB: Beavers Land 2021 SF Glenn Taylor