Oregon State Spring Analysis: Inside Linebackers
With OSU’s first spring session under new head coach Jonathan Smith now in the books, BeaversEdge.com will be breaking down each of the position groups as we get closer to fall camp.
After breaking down the secondary via corners and safeties, we continue of the defensive side of the ball with the inside linebackers.
Who's Gone?
Manase Hungalu (graduation)
Wesley Payne (graduation)
Who's Back?
Jonathan Willis, Sr
Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Jr
Shemar Smith, Jr
Doug Taumoelau, So
Emony Robinson, Rs-Fr
Who's coming in
Tufaga is a promising athlete with a lot of potential as he was a high-priority target for the Beavers. He was the first commit under former interim head coach Cory Hall and stuck with his commitment through the coaching transition to Jonathan Smith. Tufaga might not crack the rotation right away, but he’s certainly a candidate for immediate playing time as he could be a nice addition to the special teams unit as a freshman.
