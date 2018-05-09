Oregon State Spring Analysis: Safeties
With OSU’s first spring session under new head coach Jonathan Smith now in the books, BeaversEdge.com will be breaking down each of the position groups as we get closer to fall camp.
We kick off the offseason analysis with the safeties.
Who's Gone?
Brandon Arnold (graduation)
Landry Payne (graduation)
Mason Moran (position change)
Tyler DeLashmutt (retired)
Austin Hudson (graduation)
Who's Back
Drew Kell, RS-Sr.
Jalen Moore, RS-Jr.
Omar Hicks-Onu, RS-Jr.
Jordan Gregory, RS-So.
David Morris, So.
Moku Watson, RS-Fr.
Jeffrey Manning, RS-Fr.
Trajon Cotton, RS-Fr.
